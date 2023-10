Bulker owner Golden Ocean Group has given itself another year to continue spending up to $100m in buying back up to 10m of its own shares.

The Nasdaq- and Oslo-listed company has already had its share buyback scheme for 12 months and received approval from its board to extend the programme from Thursday on.

This means Golden Ocean, in which shipowner John Fredriksen is the biggest shareholder, has just under $90m left to spend on around 8.5m