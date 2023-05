Bulker owner Golden Ocean Group has spent around $1.2m in repurchasing another 160,000 of its own shares as part of its share buyback scheme.

The John Fredriksen-backed shipowner said it last week it spent around NOK 7.6m ($676,796) in buying back 90,000 of its shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 83.92 each.

It also repurchased 70,000 of its shares on Nasdaq in New York at an average price of $7.62