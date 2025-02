Golden Ocean Group shares rose as much as 4.5% in Oslo after fourth-quarter earnings.

Most analysts expected the stock to fall after the bulker owner’s profit came in lower than expectations.

Ebitda for the fourth quarter was $69m, 25% lower than consensus.

“The miss is largely attributed to costs related to dry docking, which GOGL books on their P&L as costs,” Fredrik Dybwad, an analyst at Fearnley Securities said in a note.