Shipowner Ghassan Ghandour’s Hermes Maritime now has two of its five bulkers languishing under arrest, TradeWinds has learned.

On Monday, agency company Wilhelmsen Port Services arrested the 82,000-dwt kamsarmax bulker Effie (built 2012) in the Romanian port of Constanta over unpaid bills.

The value of the claim was not disclosed in a court announcement about the arrest.