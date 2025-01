Perosea Shipping, an Athens-based company that has almost doubled its tanker fleet in the past two years, is making its first foray into bulkers in over a decade.

The low-profile shipping arm of Greece’s Perogiannakis family confirms on its website the addition of a Chinese-built capesize.

The bulker in question is the 177,700-dwt OTSL Artemis (renamed Sea Puma, built 2008).