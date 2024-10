Greek dry bulk operator Starboard Shipping & Trading has contracted a panamax for a year as Clarksons data showed period rates in the sector are dipping.

Data from the Baltic Exchange showed that Starboard chartered Shih Wei Navigation’s 76,500-dwt Modest SW (built 2012) for a year at $14,200 per day.

The charter is set to begin between Friday and Sunday, when the Oshima Shipbuilding-constructed vessel completes dry docking in China.