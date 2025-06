Greek bulker outfit Nautilus Management is making its second expansion move since brothers Dimitris and George Vernicos established it in late 2023.

Market sources are identifying the Athens-based company as the buyer of the 35,000-dwt Birte Selmer (built 2011). Price details are unknown, but the Chinese-built handysize is estimated to be worth between $10m and $11m.

The Birte Selmer is expected to be delivered to its new owners in July or August.