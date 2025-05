Piraeus-based Bright Brothers Maritime is reported to have sold a 30-year-old panamax bulk carrier to cash buyers for onward resale for recycling.

The 71,500-dwt Peter S (built 1995) was sold for somewhere between $468 and $475 per ldt on an as-is Khorfakkan basis in a deal that included 350 tonnes of bunkers remaining on board, according to recycling reports published over the weekend.