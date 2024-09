Hong Kong-based Taylor Maritime has offloaded a handysize bulker that has emerged in the fleet of two long-term partners.

Greece’s Hellas Confidence and Orient Shipping Rotterdam of the Netherlands have both added the 37,700-dwt HB Golden Eagle (built 2020) to their managed fleets under its new name, Amber Confidence.

Orient Shipping, which is also referred to as OCR Rotterdam, said that it took over the e open-hatch, box-shaped bulker on 10 September.