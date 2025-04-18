Greek owner Cosmoship Management is believed to be close to securing a Chinese-built ultramax in a deal suggesting a value decrease in the wake of US action against such tonnage.

Greek brokers and ship management sources relate that the Piraeus-based company is spending about $20m for the 63,200-dwt Vantage Lady (built 2015).

That is far below the $22m that South Korean owner Kmarin reportedly obtained last month from Chinese buyers for the sister ship Kmarin Oslo, which was built at Jiangsu New Hantong.