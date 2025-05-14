Newport SA and Grehel Shipmanagement, two Piraeus-based owners of Japanese-built bulkers led by George Chatzis, have quietly added a string of ships to expand their fleets to about 45 vessels.

Shipping databases and broking sources show Chatzis pursuing a two-pronged strategy: ordering ultra-modern, conventionally fuelled newbuildings while scooping up attractively priced non-eco tonnage on the secondhand market.

VesselsValue shows Grehel moving below the radar in March to snap up a pair of supramaxes sold en bloc by Japan’s IMECS: the 58,700-dwt Indigo Flora (renamed Fiora, built 2013) and 58,100-dwt Indigo Luffy (renamed Luffy, built 2012).