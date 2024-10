One year after inking his first newbuilding orders, Greek owner George Chatzis is expanding his fleet following a string of transactions on the secondhand market.

In the latest of these deals concluded late last month, the low-profile player agreed to buy the 82,200-dwt kamsarmax Lily Atlantic (built 2009) for about $16.5m.

The ship was built at Tadotsu Tsuneishi and its previous Japanese owners Toko Unyu carried out a dry dock and a special survey before selling it.