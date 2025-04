The Piraeus-based managers of an arrested kamsarmax controlled by shipowner Ghassan Ghandour say the ship will soon be released from the Sheriff of Singapore’s shackles.

Gulf Marine International told TradeWinds via an email sent late on Monday that the arrest of the 82,000-dwt bulk carrier Alpha (built 2011) by Kroll Trustee Services over a $79.9m mortgagee claim “arose from miscommunication and misunderstandings between the relevant parties, but these have now been addressed and resolved”.