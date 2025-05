AB Maritime, a low-profile Greek owner of smaller bulkers, has reportedly acquired its first vessel since 2017.

The move signals a possible start towards renewing its fleet amid easing Hellenic concerns about US port fees on Chinese-built tonnage.

In its latest weekly report, Clarksons identifies the Spyros Vamvakas-led company as the buyer of the 39,000-dwt Western Miami (built 2015).