Diversified Greek owner Alberta Shipmanagement is increasingly concentrating its acquisitive firepower on bigger bulkers between kamsarmax and capesize capacity, buying its third such vessel this year.

Greek market sources and London-based brokers have tied the Athens-based company to a $25m deal for Nissen Kaiun’s Japanese-built 119,600-dwt Kitaura (built 2012).

The scrubber-fitted, Sanoyas-built vessel is the first “baby-cape” to join Inglessis family-owned Alberta’s mixed fleet of bulkers and tankers.