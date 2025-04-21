Greek owner Angelakos (Hellas) is stepping up its fleet renewal by adding to its newbuilding slate in China.

The Athens-based owner has revealed an orderbook of eight kamsarmaxes split between Nantong Cosco KHI Ship Engineering Co (Nacks) and Dalian Cosco KHI Ship Engineering (Dacks).

The company said: “We are excited to announce the commencement of our fifth newbuilding initiative — the construction of eight advanced, eco-friendly 82,000-dwt kamsarmax bulk carriers, in collaboration with top-tier shipyards Nacks and Dacks.”