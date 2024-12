Iason Hellenic Shipping has emerged as the buyer of a mid-aged bulker owned or operated by Indian steel giant ArcelorMittal.

The Athens-based company confirms having acquired the 82,000-dwt kamsarmax AM Contrecoeur (built 2011) — a vessel TradeWinds reported sold last month to undisclosed Greek interests for $17.5m.

Iason managers did not elaborate on the motives behind the acquisition or the ship’s seller.