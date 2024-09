George Souravlas-led Load Line Marine has revealed the purchase of a Dong-A Tanker handysize bulker in a deal that market sources have priced at somewhere in the region of $12.3m to $12.4m.

Acquired was the 33,700-dwt DL Jasmine (built 2012), which Load Line said in a social media post has now officially joined its fleet under the name Aquila Trader.