Greek bulker and tanker player Niovis Shipping has inked two ultramax newbuildings at Oshima Shipbuilding.

Niovis revealed on the fleet list that it has a pair of 64,000-dwt ships under construction at Oshima, due for delivery in 2026 and 2027.

The company founded by the Mavroleon family disclosed no further details about the ships’ price and specifications.