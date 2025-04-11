Time charterers may be liable for some of the charges the US is considering imposing on Chinese-built vessels docking at American ports, according to Greek shipowner Panos Laskaridis.

This could soften the impact on owners from any such measure eventually adopted by the US, said the major Hellenic player whose bulker company Lavinia has an almost exclusively Chinese-built fleet.

“I don’t believe this is a very big danger for shipping — especially for Greek shipping … which mainly works with time-chartered ships,” Laskaridis said during the Delphi Economic Forum conference in Greece on Thursday.