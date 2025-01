After four consecutive bulker sales in 2024, Greece’s Target Marine is being linked to another deal that shrinks its fleet while making it younger.

Greek brokers report that the Anthony Comninos-led firm is selling the 74,200-dwt panamax Mythos (built 2004) for $8.5m to undisclosed Vietnamese interests.

Managers at the Athens-based company did not respond to a request for comment on the reported sale of their oldest bulker, which would shrink the fleet to five ships.