Ultramax specialist MX Bulk has sold a four-year-old vessel to White Sea Navigation — a Piraeus and Monaco-based company that has been quietly increasing its exposure to the sector.

Brokers and market sources in Athens said the two low-profile companies concluded a $32.5m transaction for the 63,900-dwt Erin Manx (built 2020).

Managers at MX Bulk and White Sea Navigation have been contacted for comment.