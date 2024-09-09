A Chinese bulker outfit primarily known as a handysize player has quietly built up a sizeable presence in the capesize market with a string of acquisitions, mostly from major Greek players.

Zhangjiagang Oceanicwit Shipping has emerged as the manager of eight ageing capesizes and a newcastlemax over the past 12 months.

The latest vessel to join its fleet is the 174,200-dwt Maran Prosperity (renamed Leone Future, built 2006), which TradeWinds reported earlier this month as sold by the Angelicoussis Group to undisclosed Chinese interests.