Greek shipowners have become more active buyers of secondhand kamsarmaxes, drawn in by declining prices influenced by below-average freight rates

They have been tied to four separate purchases of these ships, along with a post-panamax, and market observers are taking notice.

“Interesting to note [that] Greek appetite for kamsarmax[es] has increased lately on the back of [a] correction in values,” brokers at WeberSeas wrote on 11 October.