Chinese kamsarmax player Fujian Ocean Shipping is the likely buyer of an ageing brace of vessels offloaded by Navitas Compania Maritima — a publicity-shy Greek outfit that is reshuffling its fleet.

The Athens-based company is widely reported to have offloaded two of its oldest vessels to make space for younger ships it bought earlier this year.

Navitas Compania is linked to the Manessis family, which owns Greek steelmaker Halyvourgia Ellados.