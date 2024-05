A traditional, low-profile Greek owner has become the first company in the world to get a biofuel notation from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

The company’s 60,200-dwt bulker Aquataurus (built 2017) has become “the first vessel in the world to qualify”, the two firms said in a joint statement.

ABS Biofuel-1 notation is granted to ships using a blend containing up to 30% of biofuel.