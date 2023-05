Costamare, an owner of 114 ships, managed to increase its profit in the first quarter — despite a market slowdown in its constantly expanding bulker operations.

The New York-listed company posted net income of $148.9m for the period between January and March, up 21% year on year.

The profit increase was primarily due to capital gains of $89.1m, much of which resulted from the sale of two boxships and one bulker in the quarter.