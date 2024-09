Greek shipowner Enesel Group has acquired the bulker operator put together this summer by former Oldendorff Carriers CEO Peter Twiss.

Talk of the new platform has been present in the market since July after staff began departing Oldendorff to join the new venture.

Now TradeWinds can confirm that the platform — named Itrade — has been acquired by the Lemos family group and will be incorporated into its dry bulk division, Enesel Bulk Logistics (EBL).