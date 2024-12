Load Line Marine of Athens has emerged as the buyer of two handysize bulk carriers that Premuda was reported to have sold towards the end of November.

The George Souravlas-led company revealed in a social media post on Tuesday that the 34,400-dwt bulker Four Aida (built 2009) had just joined its fleet under the name Kallisti.

Its one-year younger sister ship Four Otello sailed across to Load Line last week under the name Lapis Lazuli.