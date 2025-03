Low-profile bulker specialist Load Line Marine has expanded its fleet with two more handysize vessels, adding to a series of acquisitions made over the past year.

Several market sources are tying the Athens-based company to the 33,700-dwt DL Tulip and the 33,800-dwt DL Marigold (both built 2012) for $9.6m each.

The Chinese-built sister ships are currently listed with South Korean owner Dong-A Tanker.