Shipowners are pursuing older bulkers as panamax demand is bolstered by coal cargoes.

Eva Tzima, head of research and valuations at Greece’s Seaborne Shipbrokers, noted that this reverses a trend seen at the start of 2023 of buyers only looking at modern vessels marketed at more attractive prices on the back of softer rates.

“Older units are becoming more appealing to those looking to invest with lower exposure,” she said.