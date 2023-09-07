Several midsized bulkers have been committed to Greek owners this month as a finely balanced secondhand market continues producing deals amid economic silver linings.
Buying interest has focused on high-quality tonnage built in Japan.
High-quality supramax, ultramax and panamax ships keep finding their way to Hellenic shores
