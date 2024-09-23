Below-par earnings for kamsarmax vessels have taken a toll on secondhand values, two fresh transactions reported by brokers on 20 September show.

In both, Greek owners are said to be buying fairly modern ships from Japanese owners at values below last-done levels or what instant valuation tools suggest had the market not changed.

In one, brokers based in London, Athens and the US report Hellenic buyers are spending between $25m and $26m on Nissen Kaiun’s scrubber-fitted and Tadotsu Imabari-built, 81,800-dwt Martha (built 2014).