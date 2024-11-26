The pace of secondhand bulker transactions has quickened markedly over the past few days, with brokers attributing the increasing number of deals to weaker freight market conditions and softer ship values.

Eva Tzima, head of research at Athens’ Seaborne Shipbrokers, said: “With only a few weeks to go before the end-of-year holiday, chances that rates can significantly rebound before the Chinese Lunar holidays are decreasing, pushing several sellers to market even more aggressively older dry bulkers they have decided to disinvest from before the end of 2024.”