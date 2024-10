Grieg Group marks 140 years of maritime business in 2024, a year that has involved a lot of changes for the Grieg family.

Per Grieg Sr, who from the 1960s laid the foundation of today’s Grieg Group, died in January.

Nicolai Grieg, board member of Grieg Maturitas, said in an interview in Oslo: “My grandfather, who in many ways started what Grieg Group is today, passed away.