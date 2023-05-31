Norway’s Grieg Maritime Group is said to have ended a 10-year order hiatus by inking a newbuilding contract for large multipurpose (MPP) vessels at a state-owned Chinese shipyard.

The Bergen-based company has struck a deal with CSSC Guangzhou Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding for up to four 82,000-dwt vessels in a deal worth more than $200m.

Multiple shipbuilding sources said Grieg has commissioned the yard to construct two firm vessels and has options for two additional ships to be delivered at the end of 2025 or in 2026.