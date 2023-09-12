Norway’s’ Grieg Maritime Group has exercised options for two ammonia-ready 82,300 dwt open hatch bulk carrier newbuildings in China.
The two bulkers will be built at CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Longxue and are scheduled to be delivered in 2026.
Norwegian shipowner takes order at China’s CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Longxue to four worth $200m
