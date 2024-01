Grindrod Shipping continues to upgrade its fleet with the sale of older vessels and the acquisition of more modern tonnage.

The Singapore-based shipowner said it has agreed to sell the 32,500-dwt IVS Kingbird (built 2007) for $10.4m, which it said was “effectively a 1.5% premium to carrying value”.

Delivery to her new owners is expected on or before the end of February 2024, the company confirmed in a regulatory filing.