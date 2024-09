A key market indicator for spot market earnings of handysize bulkers ended the week at its lowest level since May as slow activity pulled down rates.

But a spurt of fixture volume in the US Gulf Coast market, including a fixture by dry bulk operator Pacific Carriers, provided some hope in the Altantic.

The Baltic Exchange’s index of spot rates across seven key routes in the handysize sector fell to about $12,700 on Friday, which represented a one-week dip of 2.4%.