Japanese bulker owner Uni-Asia Group is to reward its shareholders with a special dividend after net profit for the year surged by 50%.

The Singapore-listed company said net income for 2022 was a record high of $27.9m against the $18.2m achieved 12 months earlier.

It has proposed a final and special dividend of SGD 0.08 ($0.06) per share, which would take the payout for the full year to SGD 0.145