Harry Vafias-backed bulker and tanker company C3is spies both risks and opportunities ahead in a turbulent 2025.

The Nasdaq-listed owner of three handysizes and an aframax endured lower rates in the first quarter, but pushed up earnings thanks to gains on warrants.

Chief executive Diamantis Andriotis noted that by April, the company successfully fulfilled all of its capital expenditure commitments without resorting to any bank loans.