Major Greek owner Harry Vafias has boosted his considerable fleet of Japanese-built tonnage by buying his fourth such bulker this year, as US port fee measures loom against Chinese-built ships.

Private Vafias family company, Brave Maritime, has agreed to spend about $24.7m to acquire the 37,100-dwt Izanagi Harmony (built 2021), according to shipping sources in Athens.

The super-eco, open-hatch carrier that comes equipped with a modern electronic engine was initially reported sold last month to undisclosed Turkish buyers, at about the same price.