Harry Vafias shipowning venture C3is is optimistic about future profit after removing its last vessel debt.

The Nasdaq-listed bulker and tanker owner revealed in its second-quarter report that it had paid off the remaining balance of $38.7m due on its one aframax, using operational cash flow, cash on hand and net proceeds from equity offerings.

It has now added a fourth ship, a handysize bulker, from affiliate Brave Maritime.