Harry Vafias is bolstering his position as the biggest Greek buyer of secondhand bulkers in the past two years, with the purchase of a Japanese-built vessel.

Taiwanese ship owner Wisdom Marine Lines confirmed in a statement that it had sold the 37,900-dwt Bunun Orchid (built 2021) to a Vafias group company for $25m.

Wisdom Marine, which has been trading the ship since its delivery from I-S Shipyard, said it booked a $9.9m