RWE Supply & Trading’s head of freight trading is leaving the company after more than 14 years.

Viral Shah has left the shipping arm of German power giant RWE, a major charterer of capesize bulk carriers, and will undertake a period of gardening leave.

RWE informed the market late last week that Shah and the firm were “parting ways by mutual agreement”.

“The team at RWE thanks Viral wholeheartedly for his contributions during 14 years at RWE, of which the last eight were spent leading the Freight Trading team, and offers its best wishes to him for the future,” the company said in its circular, seen by TradeWinds.