China’s Hebei Xin Yang Shipping ordered two 82,600-dwt bulk carriers from CSSC Chengxi Shipyard on 28 December, local media reported.

The value of the deal was not disclosed. According to Clarksons Research, newbuilding kamsarmax bulkers of 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt cost about $37.5m, a rise of about 5.6% from $35.5m from this time last year.

Chengxi Shipyard is a fully-owned arm of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), and will deliver the first vessel in the second half of 2028.