Former football executive Hege Leirfall Ingebrigtsen, part of a famous Norwegian sporting family, was appointed managing director of Grieg Maturitas at the start of this year.

She now leads the Grieg family’s Bergen-based group of companies alongside chief investment officer Paal Espen Johnsen, with a mission to strengthen the family’s role as owners.

Leirfall Ingebrigtsen, born 1978, also sits on the board of Grieg Maritime Group.