Himalaya Shipping’s chairman Bjorn Isaksen has agreed to buy more shares in the company from Tor Olav Troim’s Drew Holdings.

Isaksen will purchase 200,000 shares in Himalaya for settlement on 15 June 2026 at $7.13 per share, totalling about $1.43m.

The price will be adjusted by 5% interest less any dividends paid between 11 November 2024 and the settlement date.