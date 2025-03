Himalaya Shipping has carried out a private placement of $15m of new shares after closing in New York on Wednesday.

The newcastlemax bulker owner issued 2.65m shares at the subscription price of NOK 60.50, the Norwegian krone equivalent to the US dollar closing price of $5.77 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The purpose of the placement is “to attract key, strategic shareholders to the company, and to raise proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes”, Himalaya said.