Newcastlemax owner Himalaya Shipping has converted contracts for two vessels from floating to fixed-rate employment for the final nine months of the year.

Ten of Himalaya’s 12 vessels are now trading on index-linked time charters, maintaining the Oslo-listed owner’s high level of exposure to the spot market.

The 210,000-dwt Mount Norefjell (built 2023) will earn $32,000 per day from 1 April until the end of the year.